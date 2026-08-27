WebinarsFintech

Reducing Involuntary Churn Through Tokenization and Payment Recovery

Organized on 27 Aug 2026 08:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT / 05:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

13 Aug 2026 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • The hidden cost of involuntary churn
  • Why recurring payments fail—and which failures may be recoverable
  • How network tokenization improves payment continuity
  • The role of secure credential storage and PCI compliance
  • How tokenization and payment recovery work together
  • Examples and lessons from IXOPAY and Vindicia customers
  • Best practices for recurring payment optimization
  • Live audience Q&A

Presenters

Todd Doherty

Todd Doherty

Product Manager, Amdocs — Vindicia

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor [Moderator]

Kiel Cook

Kiel Cook

Principal Product Manager, IXOPAY

Keywords:
tokenizationpaymentsmerchantscustomer frictionchurn
Countries:
World
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