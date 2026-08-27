Reducing Involuntary Churn Through Tokenization and Payment Recovery

Discover how secure payment credential management and intelligent recovery strategies can work together to improve authorization rates, protect recurring revenue, and retain more subscribers.

Failed recurring payments are more than a technical issue. They interrupt customer relationships, reduce lifetime value, and create revenue loss that subscription businesses may never recover.

Recurring payments experts from IXOPAY and Vindicia discussed practical approaches to reducing involuntary churn, including how network tokenization and intelligent payment recovery can complement each other across the recurring payment lifecycle—and how businesses can apply both more effectively.

This educational session explored proven optimization practices, common recovery gaps, and real-world lessons from subscription merchants.