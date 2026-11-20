Anthropic has raised USD 81.3 billion in its Nasdaq IPO, with shares closing 17.1% above the offer price on their first day of trading.

US-based Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI models, began trading on Nasdaq on 19 November 2026, becoming the first frontier AI company to list publicly. According to Reuters, the amount raised exceeds that of any previous stock market debut on record. The shares were priced at USD 83 and opened at USD 111.50, 34% above the offer price, before reaching an intraday high of USD 115, a premium of 38.6%. At that point, the company’s market valuation briefly passed USD 2 trillion.

Gains narrowed as the session progressed, and the stock closed at around USD 97.17. Based on outstanding shares, Anthropic’s market value at the close stood at approximately USD 1.3 trillion, or USD 1.8 trillion on a fully diluted basis. Reuters noted that the retreat from the opening level reflected investors locking in early gains and signalled potential volatility ahead.

The closing figure follows several weeks of downward revisions in investor expectations. As reported in November 2026, prospective buyers estimated a fair valuation of up to USD 2 trillion in early October 2026. After a company briefing on its financials later that month, they lowered the estimate to between USD 1.4 trillion and USD 1.5 trillion. Following a 6.4% fall in the Nasdaq 100 index on 5 November 2026, discussions moved to a range of USD 1.2 trillion to USD 1.3 trillion, with some investors considering USD 1.1 trillion.

Ownership, growth drivers, and risk disclosures

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, and his six co-founders collectively hold about 10% of Anthropic, a stake worth roughly USD 150 billion at the IPO price. The listing is also expected to create thousands of paper millionaires among current and former employees, alongside a small number of billionaires.

Demand for the Claude models has driven the company’s growth, particularly Claude Code. That growth has so far held up against concerns that the AI sector may be entering bubble territory, notably around circular financing arrangements. Some investors have nonetheless indicated that they may wait for the initial enthusiasm to subside before buying. In its IPO prospectus, Anthropic also warned that AI could behave unpredictably and advance faster than oversight mechanisms. The company will need to balance growth with calls to slow the development of advanced models.

OpenAI prepares its own listing

The debut could give confidence to other companies preparing to access public markets, including Anthropic’s closest competitor, OpenAI, which is expected to pursue a listing as early as 2027, with Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI, believing the company would be ready to go public by that year. OpenAI is reportedly targeting a pre-money valuation of USD 1.25 trillion in its latest funding round.

Two sources told Reuters in October 2026 that OpenAI was moving quickly to secure investor commitments ahead of Anthropic’s listing. According to one of the sources, OpenAI told investors that growth had accelerated following the launch of its GPT-6 Astra model, with annualised revenue reaching USD 50 billion and projected to rise to USD 70 billion by the end of 2026. The company has also reduced prices for its lower-cost models, a move it said had increased usage, and indicated to investors that further price cuts were possible. OpenAI declined to comment.