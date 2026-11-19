Chargebee has launched Arc, an agentic platform that runs finance workflows from contract to invoice to revenue as a single traceable thread.

Arc is available in early access and launches with pre-built agents for contract ingestion, receivables, and revenue recognition, along with Agent Studio, a workspace for building custom agents. All run on a governance layer built on four components, namely tasks, drafts, comments, and citations, so every action is shown, cited, and held for review before it is committed.

Three agents at launch

The contract ingestion agent reads a signed contract and proposes a billing set-up, raising open questions and linking each extracted field, such as customer, prices, entitlements, billing dates, and payment terms, back to its source. The receivables agent builds a context graph of each customer’s contracts, usage, and payment history and drafts collections work, such as replies to promises to pay, which teams can approve, edit, or reject within their own rules and escalation thresholds.

The revenue recognition agent splits contracts into performance obligations, applies company policy on prepaid credits, overages, and rollovers, and reallocates price when a contract changes, so teams can trace how each amendment affected revenue. Arc logs every step with its author and rationale, remembers human corrections for future tasks, and can pull context from and act across systems such as contract management, CRM, and email.

Built on customer use of Chargebee’s MCP

According to Chargebee, hundreds of teams have used its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to build their own dashboards, automations, and agents, and Arc grew out of that work. Krish Subramanian, Co-Founder and CEO of Chargebee, stated that AI adoption does not automatically lead to transformation, and that finance teams need systems that give humans and agents a shared foundation with consistent, accurate work.

Rajaraman Santhanam, Co-Founder and CPO, stated that Arc reimagines the revenue workflow for a world where agents do the first pass of the work, while KP Saravanan, Co-Founder and CTO, said finance work spans several systems, days, and people, and that Arc lets an agent take on a task, explain its reasoning, and ask for help when something is unclear. Chargebee’s customers include Zapier, LegalZoom, Freshworks, DeepL, and Condé Nast.