UK-based Charity Bank, a social purpose bank that uses savers' deposits to lend to charities, social enterprises, and other organisations with social and environmental impact, has selected Temenos to modernise its core banking and payments platform. The bank will adopt Temenos Core and Payments, delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted on Microsoft Azure.

A SaaS platform for a specialist bank

Charity Bank chose Temenos for the breadth of its core banking and payments functionality, its UK banking capabilities, and its experience with specialist banks. Under the SaaS model, Temenos will manage platform operations, maintenance, and upgrades, giving the bank a simpler and more scalable technology base and freeing internal resources to focus on its customers. The bank expects the platform to help it adapt as its needs evolve.

Ed Siegel, Chief Executive of Charity Bank, said the bank exists to use money for good, lending savers' deposits to organisations that create social and environmental impact in the UK. He added that selecting Temenos is an important step in modernising the bank's technology, and that its capabilities will help Charity Bank build a more resilient and scalable service as it develops.

Temenos in UK specialist banking

Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director, Europe at Temenos, said specialist banks such as Charity Bank stand out through their understanding of the customers and communities they serve, and that Temenos SaaS helps them operate more efficiently while focusing on those relationships. He added that supporting Charity Bank reflects Temenos' commitment to helping banks create opportunities for their customers.

The deal adds to Temenos' work with UK specialist banks. Reliance Bank has selected Temenos SaaS for core banking, digital, and payments, while Kingdom Bank has gone live with Temenos Core, Payments, and Financial Crime Mitigation on Temenos SaaS. Temenos is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and provides banking software to banks of different sizes in several markets.