Dave has applied to the OCC and FDIC to establish Dave Bank, N.A., a national bank that would offer insured deposits and credit products.

A full-service national bank charter would allow US-based Dave to offer consumer deposit and credit products under direct supervision by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). If approved, Dave Bank would offer FDIC-insured deposit accounts, including Dave Checking and Dave Goals, short-term liquidity through ExtraCash, credit through Dave Flex, and other proposed bank products.

Steps in the application process

The filing begins the formal application process. Dave also intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board to become a bank holding company and to be treated as a financial holding company, and, if approved, Dave Bank would be a wholly owned subsidiary of Dave. The company does not expect to raise additional capital to fund the bank’s initial capitalisation.

There is no immediate change for Dave’s members, who will continue to be served through the company’s existing bank partnerships, including Coastal Community Bank. Dave has increased its ExtraCash funding capacity under its Coastal Community Bank agreement to USD 325 million from USD 225 million. Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave, stated that the company has built a profitable, credit-disciplined business, and that a bank charter is the natural next step in its mission to level the financial playing field for everyday Americans.

Proposed bank leadership

According to Wilk, Dave will continue to work closely with Coastal Community Bank to serve its members while it pursues the charter. Anthony Sharett, Dave’s Chief Banking Officer and proposed President of Dave Bank, previously served as President of Pathward Financial Corporation and Pathward, N.A., an OCC-chartered bank.

Sharett stated that applying for a national bank charter reflects Dave’s commitment to operating under federal oversight standards, and that the company looks forward to engaging with regulators on the application. Nasdaq-listed Dave’s monthly transacting members rose 18% year-on-year to 3.15 million in the third quarter of 2026, while ExtraCash originations increased 23% to USD 2.5 billion.