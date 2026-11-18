Payhawk has raised USD 280 million in a Series C round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, valuing the spend management company at USD 2 billion.

The round, led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, brings Payhawk’s total funding to more than USD 515 million and remains subject to regulatory approvals. Existing investors QED, Greenoaks, Lightspeed, Hedosophia, and Bek Ventures participated, alongside new investors Galdana Ventures, Cogito Capital, Inveready, and Invus, and entrepreneurs Tomas Okmanas and Didac Lee. Founded in Bulgaria, Payhawk operates across 33 countries with 12 offices.

Building a finance operating system

Payhawk plans to use the funding to build a global finance operating system based on three connected layers: AI agents that carry out financial work, payments infrastructure that lets agents interact with money safely, and enterprise controls that set what agents can do and when a person must decide. According to the company, 77% of its customers use its agents daily across financial control, procurement, travel, and reporting.

Hristo Borisov, Co-Founder and CEO of Payhawk, stated that finance teams are moving away from manual checks and lengthy reconciliations towards more strategic work, and that while most companies use AI to speed up existing processes, Payhawk built AI agents to rethink how finance operates. According to Borisov, integrations and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers make systems more accessible, but an operating system changes how the whole finance function works.

Cash flow positive without relying on interchange

Payhawk reached positive cash flow in the third quarter of 2026 and still holds 70% of the capital raised in its previous funding round in 2022. Its business model relies on subscription pricing rather than card interchange, which the company says allows it to build products that work beyond its own cards. In the US, its Financial Controller Agent works with customers’ existing business cards, so they do not need to switch providers or reissue cards.

James Hayward, Managing Director within Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, will join Payhawk’s Board of Directors. He stated that payments, AI, and enterprise software are increasingly converging, and that Goldman Sachs Alternatives will support Payhawk as it scales globally and enters its next phase of growth.