Modernisation without Disruption

Technology stack modernisation is now a board-level priority.

Over the past few years, cloud infrastructure and microservices architecture have become key disruptors for the payment technologies world, bringing faster product launches, lower operational costs, easier integrations and scalability.

Modern banking requires real-time processing, API connectivity, stronger fraud controls, digital onboarding, open banking readiness, cloud scalability and faster product launches. Legacy environments often struggle because they were built for batch processing, siloed products and branch-led banking.

This guide offers a practical information and roadmap for traditional banks how to modernise the outdated technological stack fast and without disruptions to current operations. Learn through this guide:

How costly it is in reality to stay on outdated software for a financial institution

What are the hidden costs associated with legacy technologies

Why some migration projects fail

How to prepare to migration correctly

Four models of migration and how to choose the right one

How to choose the migration partne

You can download a guide by completing the form.