Singapore-based technology and engineering group ST Engineering has started a pilot with OCBC as part of Q-FINEX, a quantum-enabled financial infrastructure testbed run with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN). The pilot, led by ST Engineering's Enterprise (Digital) business, applies the company's quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity capabilities to the risks that quantum technologies may pose for financial institutions.

Planning the move to quantum-safe cryptography

The pilot centres on Quantizant, ST Engineering's new post-quantum cryptography readiness platform. Quantizant helps organisations understand their current exposure to quantum-related risks, plan a structured multi-year transition to quantum-safe cryptography, and support ongoing compliance. The platform is designed to integrate with existing cybersecurity systems and to turn quantum readiness into a governed programme of work.

In the pilot, ST Engineering will use Quantizant to assess OCBC's quantum readiness and develop a prioritised roadmap for moving to post-quantum algorithms. Financial institutions are preparing for the possibility that future quantum computers could break widely used public-key encryption, which protects payment data, customer communications, and banking transactions.

Building on earlier quantum research

The pilot is the latest step in ST Engineering's quantum work under its Research Translation @ ST Engineering programme, established in 2021 to turn the company's research into real-world applications. Quantum computing was one of the programme's original focus areas, with outcomes in logistics optimisation and cybersecurity. The company is also developing quantum sensing applications for areas such as border security, materials identification, and industrial monitoring.

Tan Bin Ru, President, Enterprise (Digital) at ST Engineering, said businesses will need to manage emerging risks and identify new opportunities as quantum technologies mature. She added that, together with OCBC and GFTN, ST Engineering is applying its capabilities to real-world financial challenges and advancing quantum readiness in the financial sector. She said the company's early investment in quantum supports its work with businesses navigating the technology.