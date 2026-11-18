Splitit has partnered with FIS to let banks offer card-linked instalments and pay with points at the point of purchase.

Through the agreement, Splitit integrates its platform with FIS Total Issuing Solutions, the company’s issuer-processing platform. Banks that process credit through FIS will be able to bring their existing credit card and rewards relationships into the purchasing journey. That covers the period before a purchase, physical and online checkout, wallets and marketplaces, and emerging AI-driven commerce channels. The integration is scheduled to become available to participating financial institutions in North America in early 2027.

How the integration works

Splitit describes itself as an infrastructure for financial institutions that deliver embedded credit at the point of commerce. Connecting individually with thousands of merchants, wallets, and marketplaces has been impractical for most issuers. It requires issuer technology, a merchant-facing proposition, and an orchestration layer that links banks into a fragmented commerce landscape. Through the integration, FIS Total Issuing Solutions clients gain access to merchants and commerce platforms via their existing issuer-processing relationship, without building their own merchant-facing technology stack. According to the companies, no major point-to-point integration project is required.

Splitit uses AI to personalise instalment offers for cardholders. The model draws on each customer’s relationship with the bank, their purchasing behaviour, and the context of the transaction. The stated aim is to improve conversion for merchants while increasing engagement and spend for issuers.

Positioning against third-party BNPL

The partnership reflects a model in which instalments are offered under the bank’s brand and funded from the credit the consumer already holds. Traditional BNPL, by contrast, introduces a new lender at checkout. The companies point to consumer preference for paying their instalments through a trusted bank rather than taking out a new loan with a third-party provider.

For issuers, the model is designed to turn existing credit and rewards into fixed-term transactional credit. It aims to increase card utilisation, create incremental fee opportunities, and retain spend and customer loyalty that might otherwise move to third-party fintechs. Consumers gain flexibility without applying for another loan, while merchants gain access to bank customers and their purchasing power.

Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit, noted that banks hold the customers, credit, rewards, and the lowest cost of capital, but have lacked a scalable way to use those assets where customers most need transactional credit. Gaylon Jowers, President of FIS Total Issuing Solutions, said the integration is intended to help participating banks bring more flexible, bank-branded options to customers at the point of purchase.

Splitit frames the arrangement as part of a broader strategy for financial institutions. That strategy is to return banks to the moment of purchase with their brand, credit, and customer relationships intact, across physical retail, digital checkout, wallets, marketplaces, and AI purchasing channels.