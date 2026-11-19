US-based BlackLine, a Nasdaq-listed provider of financial operations software for the Office of the CFO, has announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. Under the agreement, BlackLine customers will be able to use OpenAI’s frontier models within the BlackLine platform. The announcement focuses on the governed use of AI agents in accounting and finance processes, with an emphasis on audit readiness and human oversight.

The collaboration covers two areas: the first is making OpenAI models available inside BlackLine’s financial operations environment, while the second is extending BlackLine’s governance tooling so finance teams can monitor and restrict the actions of AI agents.

Frontier models applied to accounting workflows

Under the first strand, BlackLine customers will be able to access OpenAI models within the Agentic Financial Operations Platform. BlackLine is contributing its accounting domain expertise, data, and governable workflows. According to the companies, this combination will allow digital agents to continuously analyse exceptions, forecast risk, and carry out finance work at scale.

BlackLine’s customer base is central to the proposition. More than 4.300 organisations use the platform to run and govern their financial operations, which the company says gives it insight into how finance works is performed, reviewed, and audited. Pairing that operational knowledge with OpenAI’s model capabilities is intended to inform how agentic AI is applied across finance functions.

Victoria Fan Azalde, Vice President Global Corporate Controller at OpenAI, noted that finance teams operate to high standards and that the AI they use should meet them. The official added that OpenAI’s models are designed to help finance organisations move from experimenting with AI to relying on it in daily operations.

Governance and control of AI agents

The second strand addresses oversight. BlackLine will integrate its Finance Control Console with OpenAI, allowing finance teams to see what agents are doing, set limits on their actions, and require human approval at defined points through consistent, auditable policies. The Finance Control Console is BlackLine’s central environment for monitoring and governing agent activity, and this work extends its scope.

Both companies state that AI agents in finance should be held to the same standards of accuracy and accountability as the teams they support, with performance that can be measured and verified. According to BlackLine, CFOs are adopting AI to change how their teams work while treating security and trust as central to that adoption.

Jeremy Ung, Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine, described the approach as building agents and controls as a single system. In this model, agents run accounting work end to end within audit-tested controls, which the company presents as the route for moving AI in the Office of the CFO from pilot projects into production.

Implications for finance operations

For BlackLine, the collaboration is a step in its Agentic Financial Operations strategy, in which AI agents work across financial processes with the context and orchestration required to deliver business outcomes. The company aims to help organisations adopt greater autonomy in finance processes while keeping the oversight that finance teams and auditors require.

The emphasis both companies place on auditable policies, human approval, and measurable agent performance positions governance, rather than model capability alone, as the basis for moving agentic AI into day-to-day finance operations. For audit-sensitive functions, the arrangement links model access directly to control mechanisms that finance teams already use.