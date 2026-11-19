Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched four actively managed equity ETFs across European markets, joining a growing field of issuers.

The initial line-up consists of four equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Their strategies cover artificial intelligence, energy and defence, and high-conviction positions in European equities. Each fund carries an annual fee of 29 basis points. Sven Christen, head of ETF capital markets for EMEA at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said comparable thematic products in Europe are broadly priced between 30 and 80 basis points, which puts the new funds just below that range.

Fundraising targets and US track record

In the near term, the firm aims to raise between approximately EUR 68 million and EUR 91 million for each fund in the first few months after launch, according to Ally Wallace, global head of ETFs at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Over the longer term, it is targeting several billion euros across the four products. The manager oversees around EUR 1.9 trillion in assets.

The European expansion builds on the firm’s activity in the US. Since 2023, it has launched 21 ETFs there, which together hold more than EUR 16.4 billion in assets. Conditions in Europe differ in two ways. Active ETFs in the region lack the tax advantages the structure has in the US. Distribution also runs largely through intermediaries such as banks and wealth managers, whereas US investors more often buy active ETFs directly.

A crowded and expanding segment

On cost, active ETFs sit between the two main alternatives. They are typically cheaper than traditional mutual funds but generally charge more than passive ETFs, which have driven much of the industry’s growth over roughly the past decade. In Europe, demand for the format has risen sharply in 2026. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows that total active ETF assets in the region have grown by more than 50% this year, to approximately EUR 139 billion.

That growth has drawn in several asset managers. BlackRock, Amundi, and Nuveen-owned Schroders are among those competing for a share in a market dominated by JPMorgan Chase’s asset management arm. Morgan Stanley Investment Management now enters this contest. Its pricing undercuts the range cited for comparable thematic products, but its distribution will depend on intermediaries rather than direct retail uptake.

Germany has become a focal point for issuers. Residents are starting to move large sums, much of it previously held in bank accounts, into higher-yielding assets. Planned reforms to the country’s pension system are expected to reinforce the trend in 2027, and money managers are pursuing an estimated EUR 500 billion linked to the pension shift.