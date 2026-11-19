The UK government has committed to legislate to protect face-to-face banking, accepting the central recommendation of an independent review.

HM Treasury accepted the central recommendation of the review, published on 16 November 2026, which found that a minority of customers will need access to in-person banking services for the foreseeable future. The review recommends that the government introduce legislation as soon as possible to create an access to banking services obligation on designated banks. Under the proposals, the Financial Conduct Authority’s remit and powers would be extended, and lenders would be required to assess and fill gaps, or potential gaps, in in-person banking.

Nearly three million rely on in-person banking

The review, chaired by Richard Lloyd OBE, examined whether the decline in face-to-face banking was harming consumers, drawing on more than 18,000 public responses and evidence from businesses, charities, consumer groups, and the banking industry. HM Treasury announced the review on 14 May 2026, and Lloyd is a former executive director of Which? and former interim Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority.

Nearly three million people reportedly rely regularly on in-person banking, including many older and disabled customers and people with mental health challenges, after almost 7,000 branch closures since 2015. They use branches for everyday tasks such as handling cash, deposits, and payments, as well as more complex matters including fraud, debt, power of attorney, and managing the accounts of relatives who have died.

Digital-only banks’ role still undecided

Which lenders will be designated to maintain and fund these services, and whether digital-only banks such as Monzo and Revolut would have to contribute, has yet to be decided. The review notes that many customers hold accounts with more than one bank and that large numbers of digital-only bank customers frequently rely on physical cash services, often provided by high street lenders such as NatWest, Barclays, and Lloyds.

The review recommends that the banks responsible for safeguarding these services be reviewed regularly to reflect market developments and changing consumer needs. It also says vulnerable customers of all banks may struggle to have more complex needs met, an issue expected to grow as the customer base ages. The review was commissioned by Lucy Rigby, Economic Secretary to the Treasury.