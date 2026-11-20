Ashland Credit Union has selected Tyfone’s nFinia digital banking platform for its retail members, about half of whom bank without branch access.

US-based Ashland Credit Union, which has USD 412 million in assets, serves around 47,000 members, about half of whom bank remotely without access to a physical branch. Its branches and call centre continue to serve members locally, but digital banking is an increasingly important channel for the credit union, which has five locations in Kentucky and Minnesota and has operated since 1942.

Moving from Cubus to nFinia

Ashland has long been a customer of Cubus Solutions, which Tyfone acquired in 2023, and the move to nFinia is the next step in modernising its digital banking on Tyfone’s platform. The credit union plans to add new capabilities over time, with particular interest in stronger authentication, instant payments, and more integrated card management.

Ashland currently uses separate apps for some card management functions, which Larry Lucas, President and CEO of Ashland Credit Union, described as creating a disjointed experience for members. The credit union sees bringing these functions into its main banking app as an important step. Lucas stated that the credit union must offer what members expect from any other institution, and that home banking is becoming its most important branch, even though it is not a physical one.

Digital as the main branch

According to Lucas, Ashland cannot rely on technology that may look dated compared with what larger banks offer. The credit union is pursuing both parts of its market, strengthening its local branch presence while investing in digital and remote services.

Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone, stated that the standard for digital banking continues to rise as members expect comprehensive, intuitive platforms that give them control over their finances. Based in the US, Tyfone provides consumer and commercial digital banking for community financial institutions, with its cloud-native nFinia platform combining digital banking, payments, and digital origination.