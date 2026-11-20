Workday has announced plans to extend Workday Payroll to seven new markets, more than doubling its native payroll coverage.

The new markets are Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, and Spain, and Workday has also renewed its investment in payroll in France. The expansion is intended to help multinational organisations run more of their payroll on one system, as different tax laws, labour regulations, and reporting requirements often force them to use several providers. For other countries, customers can manage payroll through partners using Global Payroll Connect and Global Payroll Hub.

Rollout timeline

In France, where the offering is available now, Workday supports Fait Générateur, collective bargaining agreements, and special populations across 15 industries, and is adding checks for the Déclaration Sociale Nominative (DSN), France’s standard payroll reporting process, so errors can be caught before submission. In Singapore, Workday Payroll is available to early adopters, with full availability planned for January 2027.

Early adopter access is planned for New Zealand in December 2026, with full availability in April 2027, and for Malaysia in February 2027, with full availability in June 2027. Workday Payroll will then be released in Hong Kong, Mexico, the Netherlands, and Spain in sequence from 2027. Gina Lange, General Manager of Payroll at Workday, stated that paying people accurately and on time becomes harder with every country a company adds, and that the expansion helps customers manage that complexity in one system.

AI in payroll development and checks

Workday is using AI to speed up the development of payroll for new countries, from researching local requirements and building payroll calculations to creating tests and documentation. Payroll experts, engineers, and local specialists review and validate the AI-generated work, supported by automated testing, while Workday’s configurable payroll elements act as the framework within which agents automate country payroll configuration.

Customers can also use Workday Payroll Agent in Sana to query payroll results, investigate potential errors, and receive suggested corrections before employees are paid. Workday is adding autopilot capabilities that check for issues in the background before and after payroll runs, review results for every employee, and prepare corrections for payroll teams to approve, with early adopter availability planned for early 2027. More than 11,500 organisations use Workday, including over 65% of the Fortune 500.