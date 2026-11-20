UK-based digital bank OakNorth has secured a US national banking charter and become a US bank holding company, following approval from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for its acquisition of Michigan-based Community Unity Bank (CUB). OakNorth agreed to acquire CUB in March 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

US lending now c.40% of new volume

Since entering the US market in 2023, OakNorth has provided around USD 3.5 billion in lending to US businesses, and the US now accounts for about 40% of its new lending volume. The bank typically lends between USD 5 million and USD 50 million to businesses with annual revenues of USD 5 million to USD 100 million, across commercial real estate and commercial and industrial sectors.

Founded in 2015, OakNorth focuses on lending to established, entrepreneur-led businesses in the lower mid-market. It says it has provided USD 24 billion in lending to date, which has helped support or create more than 70,000 jobs. Its presence in both the US and the UK allows it to serve businesses with operations in both markets.

Expanding beyond lending

The charter provides the foundation for OakNorth to offer US businesses a broader range of banking products beyond lending, as it already does in the UK, including checking and savings accounts, payments, and accounting integrations. The bank plans to continue investing in its US team, technology, and capabilities to serve more businesses across the country.

Rishi Khosla, CEO and Co-founder of OakNorth, said many lower mid-market businesses in the US remain underserved by traditional community and regional banks, despite their importance to job creation and investment. He added that the share of new lending now coming from the US shows the strength of OakNorth's approach, and that the charter will allow it to support more of these businesses' banking needs.