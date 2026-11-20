Lithuania-based SME Bank has gone live on SaaScada's cloud-based core banking platform. The neobank has launched its current accounts, payments, debit cards, and savings products for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on SaaScada's core banking engine. The new core is intended to support SME Bank's expansion beyond the Baltics, starting with the Netherlands, and to help it launch SME products in new markets faster.

One core for several jurisdictions

SaaScada's platform allows SME Bank to serve several jurisdictions from a single core, keeping each market's data separate while maintaining oversight across its operations. It also provides automated regulatory reporting and a real-time ledger that supports SEPA Instant Payments requirements. The platform's event-driven architecture gives SME Bank a real-time view of account activity, which it can use to tailor products such as personalised lending.

No-code configuration allows SME Bank's product teams to launch and refine products without developer bottlenecks or planned release downtime. In 2025, SME Bank nearly doubled its loan portfolio to EUR 148 million, increased customer deposits from EUR 170 million to EUR 428 million, and grew interest income by 35% to EUR 14.6 million.

Expanding across Europe

Lukas Baškys, CEO of SME Bank, said the partnership is an important step in the bank's European growth strategy, giving it a foundation to bring services to market faster and adapt them to local needs. Tomas Smalakys, CIO at SME Bank, said SaaScada provides real-time data, territory-level control, and the ability to adapt to regulatory requirements without the long lead times of legacy core systems.

Nelson Wootton, CEO and Co-Founder of SaaScada, said combining SME Bank's knowledge of Lithuania and the Baltics with SaaScada's real-time data capabilities will support the bank's growth beyond its home region. SME Bank operates under the supervisory frameworks of the Bank of Lithuania and the European Central Bank, which SaaScada's multi-entity architecture is designed to support.