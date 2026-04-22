Backbase, a Netherlands-based banking technology provider, has announced the launch of its AI-native Banking OS at an event in Nashville on 22 April 2026, describing it as the most significant evolution in the company's 22-year history.

The platform introduces what Backbase calls the Unified Frontline, an operating model in which customers, employees, and AI agents work within a single shared environment across digital channels, front office, and operations.

The Banking OS sits above a bank's existing core systems, including payments, cards, risk, and CRM platforms, without replacing them, providing a shared customer view, coordinating work across systems, authorising actions, and learning continuously from interactions and outcomes. Backbase estimates, based on insights from more than 120 deployments, that approximately 80% of frontline banking work occurs in the gaps between systems, the handoffs, coordination, and exceptions that no single application manages, which the company identifies as exactly where AI agent deployments currently fail.

Platform architecture and elastic operations model

The Banking OS comprises three new layers. The Intelligence Layer surfaces risk, revenue, and churn signals from transaction and account data, converting them into action plans delivered to the appropriate actor. The Semantic Layer, called Nexus, creates a shared, always-current record of every customer, account, product, and case accessible by both employees and AI agents. The Authority Layer, called Sentinel, governs what each actor, customer, employee, or AI agent, is permitted to do, checking every action against bank policy before execution and maintaining a full audit log.

Backbase describes the outcome as Elastic Operations, a model in which financial institutions can scale customers, products, and servicing capacity without proportional increases in headcount or operational complexity.

According to company data, Backbase surpassed USD 350 million in revenue in 2025 and serves more than 120 financial institutions across 50 countries, with deployments including Navy Federal Credit Union, TD Bank, Standard Bank Group, and Eurobank.