Yuno has partnered with Coinbase to offer stablecoin acceptance to merchants globally through its payment orchestration platform.

Yuno, an AI-native payments and financial services platform, has integrated Coinbase Payments Acceptance, enabling merchants on its platform to offer one-click stablecoin checkout through their existing Yuno integration. Integration is now available globally, and merchants need no additional development work to activate it. Under the agreement, Yuno becomes Coinbase's first global commerce orchestration partner.

Partnership enables stablecoin checkout

The integration is available globally to Yuno merchants and provides access to Coinbase’s stablecoin payment acceptance capabilities through a single connection. Merchants can enable the payment option without building a separate integration, while retaining their existing payment infrastructure for processing transactions across markets.

The partnership is intended to support merchants operating in sectors such as digital goods, gaming, travel, and cross-border commerce, where stablecoin acceptance may provide an additional payment option. The partnership comes as stablecoins gain traction in everyday commerce. According to the announcement, stablecoin transaction volume reached USD 10.2 trillion over the past 12 months, an increase of 63% year on year. The announcement describes demand as particularly strong among consumers in markets where card access is uneven or local currencies are volatile.

Yuno's digital currency partnership

The Coinbase agreement is the latest in a series of digital currency partnerships for Yuno, following deals with Crypto.com, BVNK, and Triple-A earlier this year. The partnerships allow merchants to access multiple digital currency providers through one connection rather than integrating each provider separately.

Yuno provides a single API that connects enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets to payins, payouts, fraud prevention, KYC/KYB, and stablecoins. The company reports connectivity to more than 1,000 payment methods and more than 460 integrations across more than 190 countries. It uses specialised AI agents that learn from transactions across its network to optimise acceptance rates, reduce costs, and strengthen security. Merchants using the platform include McDonald's, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, inDrive, and Rappi. Banks, acquirers, PSPs, and wallets also use Yuno to modernise their infrastructure without replacing core systems and to prepare for agentic payments.