Whop has joined MoonPay’s PayBox Markets, allowing AI agents using PayBox to search for, order, and pay for products from Whop businesses.

PayBox Markets is MoonPay’s aggregation layer for storefront networks, and the partnership makes the stores of hundreds of thousands of Whop businesses reachable by AI agents without any changes to their setup, with buyers keeping control over purchase approvals. Whop, a platform that helps people start, run, and scale online businesses, facilitates more than USD 7 billion in on-platform transactions for people in 185 countries.

How PayBox works

PayBox is MoonPay’s payment vault designed for AI. It connects to Claude, ChatGPT, and Grok through a custom connector, allowing an agent to prepare transactions within a conversation while the buyer decides when and how money moves. Wallet keys are protected using threshold cryptography and secure enclaves, so no single party, including MoonPay or the AI itself, holds a full key or can sign a transaction alone. PayBox is an unregulated service provided by an unregulated entity within the MoonPay group.

Through PayBox Markets, a marketplace connects once and becomes searchable for any agent on PayBox, which can then place orders and make payments. For example, a buyer can ask an agent to find a specific product on Whop, such as a heavyweight graphic T-shirt. PayBox searches for real items with live prices, prepares the order, and shows the buyer the item, total cost, payment method, and recipient before the purchase goes ahead.

Agent commerce gains attention

Neeraj Prasad, Chief Engineer of MoonPay Labs, stated that AI agents have learned to search, write, and reason, but buying had been the missing step. According to Prasad, PayBox allows an agent to shop on the person’s terms, with the conversation itself becoming the point of checkout.

According to a Boston Consulting Group survey, nearly 70% of retailers expect agentic commerce to have a significant or transformational effect within two years. The partnership follows Whop’s USD 200 million Series D funding round at a USD 5.1 billion valuation, led by Sequoia Capital and Shopify Ventures. Founded in 2019, MoonPay serves more than 35 million customers in 180 countries and more than 1,500 enterprise clients across crypto and fintech.