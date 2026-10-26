US retail investors will soon be able to trade crypto perpetual futures through Webull. The online trading platform has partnered with prediction market operator Kalshi to offer perpetual futures to customers in the US from November 2026, starting with Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Customers will access the products through their existing Webull Futures accounts.

Listing and clearing through regulated Kalshi entities

Perpetual futures, also known as perps, are derivatives without a traditional expiry date, allowing traders to hold positions indefinitely without rolling over contracts. Webull’s perpetual futures will list on KalshiEX LLC, an exchange regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and clear through Kalshi Klear LLC, a CFTC-regulated clearinghouse.

The rollout will begin with Bitcoin and other crypto assets before expanding further by the end of 2026. Webull also plans to introduce products beyond cryptocurrency, subject to regulatory review and exchange listing requirements. By offering the contracts through existing futures accounts, the company allows customers to trade perpetual futures without opening a separate account or using another platform.

Growing US demand for crypto derivatives

Demand for cryptocurrency derivatives in the US has increased since the CFTC approved Kalshi’s Bitcoin perpetual, the first listed on a regulated US exchange, in May 2026. Webull’s launch extends access to these products to the platform’s retail customer base through a CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse. Kalshi has also partnered with BitGo so that eligible Kalshi Prime clients can borrow against digital assets held at BitGo and use the proceeds as margin for perpetual futures trading.

Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull US, said perpetual futures have become a significant part of global derivatives markets, with annual volume exceeding USD 90 trillion in 2025. For Kalshi, the partnership brings an additional distribution channel for its perpetual futures listings, while Webull adds a derivatives product that it plans to extend from crypto to other asset classes once regulatory and listing requirements are met.