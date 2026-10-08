Visa and ADI Foundation have agreed to collaborate on exploring opportunities in digital payments and emerging payment technologies.

ADI Foundation operates as an institutional gateway that helps public and private sector organisations adopt blockchain technology through policy-aligned infrastructure. The collaboration pairs Visa's global payments network with ADI's experience in developing distributed ledger infrastructure for digital finance and payment applications. At this stage, the announcement sets out areas for exploration rather than specific products or launch dates.

Payment flows, infrastructure, and ecosystem development

The two organisations will focus on three areas. The first covers digital payment solutions, including mechanisms intended to support faster and more efficient payment flows. The second concerns payment infrastructure, where the parties will look at developing or integrating the technical components needed to support digital asset-based transaction flows. The third addresses the wider digital finance ecosystem, with the collaboration aimed at supporting development across digital finance and payments.

Underpinning the agreement is a shared interest in how blockchain infrastructure and existing electronic payment networks may complement one another. This is consistent with ADI's model of building blockchain infrastructure that operates alongside current financial systems and the institutions running them. Under that model, institutions are not required to work outside established infrastructure.

ADI Chain and the institutional blockchain model

ADI Foundation's strategy centres on ADI Chain, which it describes as an institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The foundation is registered as a DLT Foundation in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). It was founded by Sirius International Holding, the digital arm of International Holding Company. According to ADI, its infrastructure is designed for regulated finance, with features covering payments, compliance and identity. Its ecosystem includes institutions such as BlackRock, Mastercard, and Franklin Templeton.

The collaboration gives ADI a route to assess how this infrastructure could work alongside a global payments network. Vira Platonova, Global Head of Visa Direct said the agreement in terms of interoperability, noting that trusted networks are becoming more important as financial institutions explore new forms of value exchange. Any further developments will depend on the outcome of the exploratory work.