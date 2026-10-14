Universal has expanded its USD-backed stablecoin USDU to Solana, with Aquanow providing institutional distribution.

Universal Digital Intl Limited, a digital asset issuer established in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has expanded its USDU stablecoin to the Solana blockchain. The integration is intended to extend access to US dollar-backed digital liquidity for eligible institutional participants, supporting digital asset settlement, treasury management, and other on-chain financial activities.

Regulated USD liquidity for institutions

USDU is designed for professional and institutional participants seeking a regulated route to USD-denominated digital asset settlement in the UAE and in permitted international markets. The stablecoin is backed 1:1 by USD reserves, which are independently attested and published monthly. Its permitted use is defined by the regulatory framework: in the UAE, USDU may be used as a means of payment for digital assets and digital asset derivatives, but not for general payment purposes in the mainland UAE.

Juha Viitala, Senior Executive Officer at Universal, stated that expanding USDU to Solana brings regulated, USD-denominated liquidity to an active environment for on-chain payments and financial applications. According to Viitala, combining USDU’s UAE regulatory framework with Solana’s always-on infrastructure gives eligible institutions greater flexibility in how they access, move, and deploy digital dollars on-chain.

Distribution through Aquanow

Aquanow, USDU’s global distributor, provides the institutional distribution infrastructure that connects eligible participants with the stablecoin across supported markets. Founded in 2018, Aquanow works with banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies to provide crypto financial services, and has regional teams in North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

The Solana integration extends this distribution model by allowing USDU to operate across a wider range of wallets, platforms, and on-chain financial applications. With its use restricted to professional clients and, within the UAE, to digital asset transactions, the expansion is aimed at institutional settlement and treasury activity rather than retail payments. The move gives eligible institutions an additional network on which to access regulated USD liquidity, alongside the distribution channels already provided by Aquanow.