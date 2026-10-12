Businesses operating on SAP software will be able to send and receive stablecoin transfers without leaving their current applications, following an agreement between Tereina and Circle. Tereina, a US-based, SAP-backed financial services company, embeds agentic payments directly into the business tools enterprises already run. Circle, the NYSE-listed issuer of USDC and EURC through its regulated entities, will supply the digital currency infrastructure. The integration begins with SAP Cloud ERP and is accessible to SAP customers through SAP Pay.

Under the arrangement, USDC will serve as the preferred stablecoin for eligible dollar-denominated workflows, while EURC covers euro-denominated activity. Finance teams therefore avoid introducing separate platforms to handle digital currencies, gaining access to blockchain-based settlement alongside new options for managing cross-border liquidity and treasury functions. The two tokens give participating businesses more choice over how they move and settle value across markets. Organisations can adopt the capability without replacing the systems at the centre of their day-to-day operations.

Proof-of-value programmes and specialist training planned

Over the coming months, Tereina and Circle plan to run joint proof-of-value programmes with clients, assessing stablecoin settlement in practical settings. The pair also intends to train treasury and payments specialists and to collaborate with ecosystem partners on incorporating stablecoin-enabled transactions into broader enterprise transformation initiatives. As implementations progress, both firms expect to develop insights into real-world adoption, offering an early view of how large corporates use regulated tokenised dollars and euros in routine back-office tasks.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle, said stablecoins are becoming a core part of global commerce infrastructure, and that integrating USDC and EURC into existing enterprise software will make internet-native money easier for businesses to adopt. By linking Circle’s technology with Tereina’s platform, the companies aim to provide quicker, more programmable, and more accessible fund flows. Cedric Bru, CEO of Tereina said the collaboration reflects the firm’s view that financial services will become agentic, embedded, and digital, with stablecoin functionality acting as a native feature of trusted programs rather than an add-on requiring changes to how businesses work. For corporate finance departments, the approach shifts the adoption question from deploying a standalone stack to activating an option inside existing software.