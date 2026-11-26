StraitsX has launched a pilot with OCBC connecting stablecoin settlement for cross-border B2B payments with clients' existing OCBC bank accounts.

Under the pilot, participating OCBC business clients can receive cross-border payments in their existing OCBC accounts without directly managing the underlying stablecoin process. StraitsX's Dedicated Wallet Address (DWA) infrastructure handles stablecoin collection, payment identification, on-chain compliance, reconciliation, and settlement, while OCBC provides the recipient banking relationship and fiat off-ramp. NTT DOCOMO ASIA is the initial customer taking part.

Stablecoin payments within existing banking

A dedicated wallet address allows incoming stablecoin payments to be attributed to a specific business, supporting identification and reconciliation before funds are settled into the recipient's banking environment. According to the companies, the model reduces the need for businesses to manage stablecoin wallets, reconciliation, and off-ramping separately, while letting banks offer stablecoin infrastructure and keep their customer-facing relationships.

Tianwei Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of StraitsX, stated that stablecoins can move value efficiently across borders, but businesses still need a simple way to receive and manage those payments within their existing financial operations. According to Liu, the work with OCBC shows how stablecoin infrastructure can operate in the background while businesses keep using their existing banking relationships and accounts.

Next steps under MAS' BLOOM initiative

Carmen Chan, Deputy Head of Global Transaction Banking at OCBC, stated that businesses want the benefits of new forms of digital money without adding complexity to their daily operations, and that insights from the pilot will help OCBC deliver value to customers as cross-border payments evolve. The pilot will initially focus on selected cross-border B2B payment flows, with further development subject to regulatory, compliance, and operational requirements.

StraitsX and OCBC are both members of the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) BLOOM initiative. StraitsX is a Major Payment Institution licensed by MAS, issues the XSGD and XUSD stablecoins, and says it is substantively compliant with MAS' upcoming single-currency stablecoin framework, while OCBC, formed in 1932, operates close to 390 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions.