Ramp, a US-based corporate finance platform, has made its expense management, procurement, bill payment, and treasury software available to UK businesses. The launch is Ramp's first expansion outside North America since it entered Canada in July 2026, and follows several months of preparation to secure regulatory standing in the region.

Regulatory groundwork through Billhop

Ramp's UK entry rests on its March 2026 acquisition of Billhop, a payments platform based in Sweden with an additional presence in the UK. The deal gave Ramp regulated payments authorisation in both the UK and the EU, a prerequisite for offering corporate card and payment services directly to businesses in these markets rather than through a third-party partner. Ramp said it now operates offices in London and Stockholm, with European customers having gone live on the platform during a prior beta phase.

UK companies have reportedly been onboarding onto Ramp since the summer of 2026. Among them is UK-based AI voice technology company ElevenLabs, which runs bill payments, corporate cards, and AI token spend tracking on the platform; according to Ramp, automation covers 99% of invoices and 99.8% of card transactions for the company, saving its three-person finance team around 24 hours a month. UK-based Attio has also adopted Ramp's corporate cards and expense tools to consolidate its finance operations.

Ramp is also working with Visa to support its corporate card offering for UK businesses, combining its spend management software with Visa's payments network. More than 70,000 companies, including Shopify and Virgin Voyages, currently use Ramp's platform; the company has stated that its median customer saves 5% on expenses and grows revenue by 16% in its first year on the platform.

AI-related spend under scrutiny

The UK launch coincides with what Ramp describes as a shift in the type of spending finance teams need to monitor. The company reports that AI-related spending among its customers has grown roughly 21-fold since June 2025, with its highest-spending customers seeing costs rise by 50% or more per quarter. Unlike traditional expense categories, token-based AI spend is usage-based and spread across multiple providers, models, teams and API keys, making it harder for finance departments to track.

Jacob Wallenberg, VP, International Expansion at Ramp, said that Ramp's token spend tools break down costs by model and team, separate cost of goods sold from operating expenditure, and flag anomalies automatically.

Recent product activity

The UK launch follows a period of expansion for Ramp, which introduced an AI-focused product for accounting firms, added stablecoin payment support for USDC and USDT, launched token spend management tools, and released a routing feature aimed at reducing inference costs by matching requests to lower-cost models. In June 2026, Ramp raised EUR 690 million in funding at a valuation of EUR 40.5 billion, shortly before its July 2026 expansion into Canada.