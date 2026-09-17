NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Circle launches Arc, a Layer 1 blockchain for institutions

SA

Sinziana Albu

17 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchblockchainstablecoindigital assetsstablecoin payments
Countries:
United States of America

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