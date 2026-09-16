Infinia has integrated Brazil's BRLA, Mexico's MXNB, and the UK's TGBP stablecoins into its Programmable Money Operating System.

According to the official press release, the move allows enterprise platforms running on Infinia's infrastructure to collect, convert, and disburse funds using Brazil's BRLA (BRL), Mexico's MXNB (MXN), and the UK's TGBP (GBP), alongside global USD-denominated stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, and OUSD. Support for stablecoins tied to the Colombian and Argentinian peso is scheduled to follow in the coming months. Infinia is backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Variant Fund and is a Y Combinator alumnus.

Addressing FX friction in emerging markets

The announcement responds to a structural gap in stablecoin usage: while USD-pegged tokens such as USDC and USDT have scaled to settle large volumes of global value, businesses operating on the ground still transact in local currencies. According to data cited from Binance Research, global stablecoin annual transaction volume reached USD 33 trillion, a figure described as nearly double Visa's annual processing volume. Separate data from Fireblocks indicates that Latin America is currently the fastest-growing region for real-world stablecoin usage, with transaction volumes rising 89% year-on-year to approximately USD 324 billion in 2025.

The same Fireblocks data shows that 71% of Latin American institutions already use stablecoins for cross-border payments, described as the highest regional adoption rate globally. Additionally, 90% of businesses surveyed globally are said to be taking some form of action on stablecoins, with 46% already applying them to commercial payments and 23% running pilot programmes.

Previously, platforms moving funds from digital dollars into local clearing systems to pay vendors, taxes, or employees had to absorb FX spreads and delays associated with correspondent banking. Through the process of tokenising local currencies directly on-chain, Infinia states that businesses can execute multi-currency FX netting and payouts continuously.

Local clearing network integration

Infinia connects these local-currency stablecoins directly with domestic real-time payment systems, including Brazil's Pix, Mexico's SPEI, and Europe's SEPA network. According to the company, this allows platforms to convert global stablecoins into local variants and trigger automated disbursement into domestic bank accounts. The infrastructure also applies continuous on-chain netting across multi-currency balance pools, intended to reduce spread costs and limit currency exposure during periods when banking systems are closed.

Through its Open Issuance Platform, Infinia states that enterprises retain control over reserve yields generated by their holdings, rather than transferring them to third-party token issuers. The company also embeds regional KYB, KYC, and tax-withholding requirements into its software layer, and provides infrastructure intended to let developers build automated financial agents capable of executing payment instructions directly, with compliance controls built into the process.

Ianai Urwicz, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinia, said the integration reflects an approach in which fiat and digital assets operate on a unified technical standard, allowing enterprises to manage multi-country treasury operations while retaining local-currency flexibility.

Infinia currently operates as payment infrastructure for platforms including Stripe, Bridge, Despegar, and Kast. The company states that the expansion is intended to let global treasurers consolidate capital into yield-bearing stablecoins while executing local payouts across currencies.