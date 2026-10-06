Latvijas Banka has granted Noah LV SIA two authorisations: a MiCA crypto-asset licence and a payment institution licence.

The permissions bring digital asset and payment services under one licensed entity. Each falls under its own regulatory regime, and the company now holds approval under both.

Licences scope

The crypto-asset licence was issued under the requirements of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). It covers four activities: Noah LV SIA may hold digital assets in custody and administer them for clients, exchange them for funds, execute orders on customers’ behalf, and provide transfer services.

These approvals cover the main stages of a client's asset activity: safekeeping, conversion into funds, order execution, and movement of assets. That range lets the company act as a custodian and as an intermediary for its customers.

The second permission allows Noah LV SIA to operate as a payment institution, covering the execution of payment transactions, credit transfers, and standing orders. With both licences, the company can manage crypto-assets alongside the execution of fund-based payments.

MiCA passporting and Latvia's licensed market

According to Latvijas Banka, it has issued permissions to 12 companies under the requirements of MiCA. Separately, 13 companies in Latvia hold a payment institution licence.

MiCA's cross-border framework gives the Latvian authorisation reach beyond the domestic market. A crypto-asset service provider certified in one EU member state under MiCA can operate throughout the EU using the cross-border notification mechanism. A licence granted by Latvijas Banka can therefore serve as the basis for Noah LV SIA to offer its authorised crypto-asset activities in other EU markets once that notification process is complete.

Alongside the announcement, Latvijas Banka pointed applicants to its licensing guides. The guides set out the licensing process and requirements, including the documents applicants must prepare and submit, and the deadlines for reviewing applications.

Furthermore, the central bank also offers pre-licensing consultations. In these sessions, Latvijas Banka's experts explain the applicable legal framework and make an initial assessment of a company's compliance with regulatory requirements. According to the regulator, working together at this stage helps applicants submit better-prepared applications and helps the process run without disruption.