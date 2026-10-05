DIMOCO has introduced stablecoin settlement, allowing merchants to receive funds in digital wallets outside traditional banking cycles.

Austrian-licenced payment institution DIMOCO has introduced stablecoin settlement, allowing merchants to receive funds directly into a digital wallet. The solution provides an alternative to traditional settlement cycles, using blockchain technology to support fund transfers outside conventional banking hours. The service has been integrated into DIMOCO’s payment offering through a partnership with Fipto, a MiCA-regulated crypto-asset service provider. Fipto provides the stablecoin infrastructure supporting the settlement service.

Stablecoin settlement provides an alternative to traditional cycles

The solution allows merchants to receive settlement funds in EUR and USD stablecoins, which are designed to maintain a stable value relative to the euro and US dollar. The funds can be received directly into a digital wallet, providing an alternative to settlement through traditional banking channels. DIMOCO said the settlement option does not change the customer checkout process. Customers can continue to pay using their existing payment methods and in their local currency, while the settlement method used by the merchant can operate separately from the payment experience.

The use of blockchain infrastructure is intended to support settlement outside traditional banking hours and cycles. It allows funds to move across borders and gives merchants greater flexibility over when and where they access and manage their money.

Fipto provides stablecoin infrastructure

Fipto is providing the infrastructure for DIMOCO’s stablecoin settlement service. The company operates in B2B payments and treasury and provides infrastructure for businesses to send, receive, and manage funds using stablecoins. The partnership integrates stablecoin settlement into DIMOCO’s existing payment offering.

The introduction also separates the customer payment method from the currency and infrastructure used for merchant settlement. As a result, customers can continue using cards or other supported payment methods in their local currency, while merchants can receive settlement funds in an EUR or USD stablecoin. Fipto holds multiple licences and regulatory approvals, including a Payment Institution licence with the ACPR and a MiCA CASP licence with the AMF in France.

The companies said the arrangement is intended to give merchants an additional route for receiving and managing settlement funds across markets. Fipto's infrastructure supports near-instant settlement and 24/7 availability and can be accessed through an API, web platform, or Treasury Management System.