Fiserv has gone live with its digital asset platform via Bank of North Dakota's Roughrider Coin, supported by VersaBank, Fireblocks, and Solana.

The first live deployment is Roughrider Coin, a stablecoin backed by the US dollar and created for the Bank of North Dakota to support money movement across the state's interbank network. VersaBank acts as issuer, Fireblocks provides digital asset infrastructure and tokenisation services, and transactions are processed on the Solana blockchain.

How Roughrider Coin works

Bank of North Dakota is drawing on the platform's issuance, reserve, custody, and settlement infrastructure to introduce the stablecoin into banking and payment workflows throughout the state. More than 90 participating banks and credit unions in North Dakota can use the token for bank-to-bank transactions. The bank also intends the stablecoin to serve as a base for further digital money use cases.

Participating institutions access Roughrider Coin through Commercial Center, Fiserv's commercial online banking system. Because these institutions already use the platform for traditional interbank transfers, stablecoin transactions run through the same system as their conventional money movement.

According to Don Morgan, chief executive officer of Bank of North Dakota, the launch gives partner community banks and credit unions a new tool for moving money across North Dakota's interbank network. He presented it as a continuation of the bank's work with financial partners to support agriculture, commerce, and industry in the state.

VersaBank’s responsibilities include minting, burning, custody, and reserve asset management. The company identifies these as the core functions that allow financial institutions to operate stablecoins within a nationally regulated framework. David Taylor, Founder and President of VersaBank, said that combining Fiserv's scale with VersaBank's regulated digital asset capabilities provides a basis for bringing stablecoins into established banking and payment systems.

Platform scope and implications

Beyond the North Dakota deployment, the platform is aimed at financial institutions, corporates, marketplaces, and fintechs. Supported use cases include stablecoin card issuance, cross-border payments, programmable commerce, and treasury automation. The platform also supports tokenised deposits and global currency account services, including USD accounts for financial institutions worldwide.

Fiserv presents the go-live as a step towards the commercialisation of stablecoin-enabled banking and payments. The company's existing footprint spans payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, ecommerce, and its Clover business management platform. The Roughrider Coin deployment places stablecoin settlement inside that existing banking infrastructure rather than in a standalone channel. It also positions Fiserv to extend the same issuance and settlement capabilities to other institutions and use cases already listed on its roadmap.