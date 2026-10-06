Freemarket and Axiym have introduced LIQUI-DT, a service that gives businesses access to USD₮ issued in Tether's primary market. The service combines Freemarket's fiat payment network with Axiym's liquidity and settlement infrastructure. Clients have minted or burned more than USD 300 million in audited trials. The offering is aimed at institutional users and high-volume traders and provides primary-market access for treasury and compliance activities.

Service connects fiat rails with stablecoin issuance

The service brings together three functions: Freemarket provides the fiat payment infrastructure, Axiym supplies the liquidity and on-chain settlement layer, and Tether issues USD₮ in the primary market. Tether’s role is limited to issuing the stablecoin and does not extend to operating the network or providing payment, settlement, or compliance services. Access is restricted to verified customers and subject to KYC, AML, and other eligibility requirements.

Access to newly issued USD₮ provides treasury and compliance teams with information on the asset's primary-market origin for internal reporting. Institutional customers and high-volume traders can access newly minted USD₮, while Freemarket connects its fiat payment infrastructure with stablecoin capabilities through regulated partners. Axiym provides the treasury and settlement layer supporting wallets, accounts, transactions, and monitoring functions.

Offering targets emerging-market payment activity

The launch comes amid rising stablecoin usage and increased demand for digital settlement infrastructure. The stablecoin market capitalisation is increasing from USD 251.7 billion in mid-2025 to USD 307.6 billion in January 2026, while estimates indicate that approximately two-thirds of stablecoins are held in emerging markets. Remittance and B2B payment activity across Asia, Africa, and Latin America is also expected to reach USD 120.8 billion by 2030, according to figures cited by the companies.

Freemarket said LIQUI-DT connects its payment infrastructure with stablecoin capabilities through regulated partners. Axiym provides a treasury layer that supports wallets, accounts, transactions, and AML and monitoring tools. The companies said the arrangement is designed for businesses requiring access to primary-market USD₮ through a regulated payment ecosystem.