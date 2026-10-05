Tether has confirmed limited exposure to EQIBank after US authorities sought forfeiture of USD 84.2 million linked to Capstone. The stablecoin issuer said its exposure to EQIBank represents less than 0.034% of its total group assets, although it has not disclosed the exact amount. Tether also said it was unaware of the conduct alleged by US prosecutors against Capstone.

US authorities seek forfeiture of Capstone-linked assets

The US Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture complaint in July 2026 concerning approximately USD 84.2 million in property connected to Capstone. The court order issued on 14 September identified approximately USD 79.11 million in a Wells Fargo Securities account, USD 1.86 million in a Wells Fargo Bank account, and USD 2.06 million in a JPMorgan Chase account. It also identified USDT held at two cryptocurrency addresses.

EQIBank has said that approximately USD 89 million in funds connected to its payment processing activities were seized by US authorities. The bank has sought to recover the funds and has maintained that it is the innocent owner of the seized property. The court has not made a final determination on ownership of the assets, and the forfeiture case remains pending.

Forfeiture case remains unresolved

The proceedings concern assets associated with Capstone rather than a finding against Tether. US prosecutors have alleged that Capstone misrepresented its business to US banks, while Tether has stated that it did not know about the alleged conduct. The allegations remain part of a pending civil forfeiture case, and no court has made findings of wrongdoing against any party. The court process therefore has not established final ownership of the property.

Tether’s disclosure also clarifies its relationship with EQIBank. The bank has provided services connected with wire transfers for USDT purchases and redemptions. Based on Tether’s reported USD 187.75 billion in total assets as of 30 June 2026, the stated 0.034% upper limit would correspond to approximately USD 63.8 million. This is an upper-bound calculation rather than a disclosed balance, and the available information does not establish that the seized property forms part of USDT reserves.