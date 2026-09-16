Kaiko has secured USD 110 million in a funding round led by S&P Global, showcasing the growing interest in digital asset markets.

Kaiko was originally founded in France in 2014, and now has offices in the US, the UK, and Singapore. According to the company statement, the newly raised capital will be directed towards strengthening its data infrastructure and expanding its product offering. The company provides data covering more than 150 exchanges and crypto protocols.

The founding round also included participation from BNP Paribas, Nasdaq, Royal Bank of Canada, French state investor Bpifrance, and US trading firm Susquehanna. The round brings together a mix of financial market infrastructure providers and institutional investors, including index and exchange operators alongside banking groups. Their involvement points to a broader pattern of traditional financial institutions building or acquiring capabilities to track and analyse digital asset markets, rather than treating crypto data as a niche function.

Market context: tokenisation and regulatory scrutiny

The investment comes at a time when cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have pulled back from a peak reached in late 2025. Despite this, banks, exchange operators, and other financial institutions have continued to show interest in tokenisation, the process of creating crypto tokens that represent conventional financial assets such as stocks and bonds.

Several crypto exchanges have introduced products linked to stocks, including perpetual futures, a development that has drawn regulatory attention. European regulators have previously flagged concerns that tokenised stocks could create a risk of investor misunderstanding, given differences between such products and the underlying securities they reference.

Against this backdrop, demand for reliable data infrastructure covering both crypto-native assets and tokenised traditional instruments has become more relevant to institutions assessing risk, pricing, and market activity across both domains.

Commenting on the investment, ​Cathy Clay, the CEO of ​S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the participation reflects the company’s continued focus on digital assets, describing the funding as consistent with S&P Global’s broader positioning in the sector.

In August 2026, Fasset, a stablecoin-powered bank, secured USD 68 million in a funding round led by SBI Group, a company that has previously made investments in the digital assets area.