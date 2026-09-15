Coinbase and Moov have entered a partnership that integrates stablecoin infrastructure into Moov's existing payments platform, giving community banks and credit unions access to digital asset capabilities without requiring them to build separate crypto technology stacks. Moov currently provides payments infrastructure, including card acquiring, issuing, and real-time payment rail connectivity, to more than 1.000 community banks and credit unions across the US.

Integration built on existing infrastructure

Under the partnership, Moov is embedding Coinbase's stablecoin payments infrastructure directly into its platform. The integration uses Coinbase Developer Platform's (CDP) Custodial Wallet accounts for fund custody and its Payments API to orchestrate stablecoin movement. For business and merchant-related payments, Moov will use Coinbase's fully disclosed custodial accounts.

The infrastructure is designed to support several use cases, including consumer stablecoin payments, merchant acceptance, merchant settlement, and payouts. According to the companies, the arrangement divides responsibilities clearly: Coinbase supplies the regulated digital asset infrastructure, while Moov connects that infrastructure to the payment systems already used by financial institutions and their customers.

Addressing a gap in merchant access

Wade Arnold, Co-Founder and CEO, Moov, said that business customers of community institutions are already being asked to accept stablecoins, and currently source that capability outside their primary financial institution. The partnership is intended to let community banks offer that service directly. The companies also pointed to further potential in real-time funding capabilities that would not be constrained by weekend or holiday settlement cycles.

Citizens Bank of Edmond, a US-based institution founded 125 years ago, was cited as an example of a community bank exploring the partnership. Jill Castilla, Chairman, President, & CEO, Citizens Bank, noted that its small business customers are seeking ways to lower interchange costs and receive payments faster.

Positioning community banks within digital asset infrastructure

Coinbase and Moov framed the partnership within a broader industry discussion about the role of community financial institutions as digital assets become integrated into mainstream payment systems. Community banks and credit unions collectively serve millions of consumers and businesses and play a role in local lending. As stablecoin regulation develops, the companies suggested these institutions should be positioned to participate in the resulting market rather than remaining reliant on external providers.

Acceptance, settlement, and real-time funding represent the initial phase of the partnership. Coinbase and Moov indicated they see further opportunities to extend digital asset connectivity to additional financial products offered by community institutions, while those institutions retain the direct customer relationship.