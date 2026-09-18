Velocity has raised USD 38 million in a Series A round led by Dragonfly and FirstMark to expand its stablecoin treasury and settlement platform.

The US-based company, which works with merchants, payment providers, fintechs, and financial institutions, said the funding will support the modernisation of enterprise treasury operations built on stablecoin infrastructure. The round also drew participation from Activant Capital, Capital One Ventures, QED Investors, Coinbase Ventures, Wintermute Ventures, and Ripple. Founded in 2025, Velocity has now raised close to USD 50 million since May of that year.

Platform capabilities and market positioning

Velocity's platform is designed to let chief financial officers and treasury teams hold, move, and settle funds using stablecoin infrastructure while continuing to operate within existing treasury frameworks. The company combines stablecoin rails with local banking connections, compliance tools, custody, liquidity management, and settlement orchestration. According to the company, this approach is intended to give businesses access to faster settlement and reduced prefunding requirements without requiring changes to core treasury systems.

The company has positioned its offering around a shift in how stablecoins are used commercially. While stablecoins were initially adopted primarily to speed up money movement, Velocity said businesses are increasingly applying stablecoin-based systems to address liquidity management, reduce trapped working capital, and improve cross-border operations.

Investor rationale and sector context

The investor group spans digital asset specialists, enterprise software investors, and traditional financial services firms. Dragonfly said its backing reflects Velocity's position at the intersection of established payments and banking infrastructure and newer stablecoin networks, adding that it expects enterprise and institutional demand to be a primary driver of stablecoin adoption going forward.

FirstMark, whose portfolio includes Shopify, Airbnb, and Pinterest, framed its investment around the broader potential of stablecoins to change how money moves in the same way the internet altered the movement of information. QED Investors, which has backed payments companies across multiple markets, said infrastructure that integrates into existing treasury workflows is more likely to gain traction than standalone stablecoin tools, pointing to Velocity's approach of embedding stablecoin settlement into processes treasury teams already use.

Use of funds and next steps

Velocity plans to direct the new capital toward expanding its global banking and payments network, advancing product development, and building out regulatory capabilities. The company said it is seeing growing demand from enterprises and financial institutions for stablecoin-based treasury and settlement infrastructure, and that it expects stablecoins to play an increasing role in the infrastructure underpinning consumer payment flows, in addition to their current use in business-to-business settlement.

The funding round adds to a broader trend of institutional and enterprise investment in stablecoin infrastructure, as banks, payment providers, and fintechs continue to evaluate stablecoin rails as a mechanism for cross-border settlement and liquidity management outside of traditional correspondent banking networks.