NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Deutsche Bank to launch digital asset custody solution

SA

Sinziana Albu

17 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Relevant Topic

KYC, KYB and Digital Identity

In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, the question of ‘Do you know who I am?’ is more relevant than ever. Financial institutions—banks, fintechs, PSPs, and highly regulated businesses such as crypto and FX exchanges—must establish trust with their customers from the very first interaction. This trust begins with identity verification and the KYC (Know Your Customer) process, which plays a fundamental role in fraud prevention, risk management, and compliance with AML regulations.

key theme

Scams and Fraud

Ecommerce has revolutionised the way we shop, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility. However, this digital transformation has also given rise to various fraudulent activities targeting both consumers and businesses. Understanding the meaning and definition of fraud in ecommerce is crucial for effective prevention and protection.

key theme

TradFi and DeFi Convergence

The rise of crypto, blockchain, and digital assets is transforming the global financial landscape, forcing banks, fintechs, merchants, and payment service providers (PSPs) to rethink how money moves in a digital-first world. With crypto exchanges gaining mainstream traction, central banks exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and major corporations integrating stablecoins and NFTs into their business models, financial institutions can no longer afford to ignore the Web 3 revolution.

key theme

Embedded Finance

Embedded Finance refers to integrating financial services - such as payments, lending, insurance, and investments - into non-financial platforms. Instead of navigating separate banking websites or apps, customers can access these services directly within the platforms they already use. This enables them to make payments, secure loans, or purchase insurance without leaving the app or website.

key theme

Payment Orchestration

Far from being a fleeting trend, payment orchestration is swiftly becoming a strategic tool for merchants dealing with the complexities of digital payments.

key theme

A2A Payments

Account-to-account (A2A) payments are direct fund transfers from one bank account to another, bypassing the need for intermediary payment tools such as cards, thus reducing the number of parties involved in processing transactions.

key theme

Real-Time Payments

With the terminology used interchangeably in the last couple of years, real-time payments (RTPs) or instant/faster/immediate payments have been increasingly discussed in the financial services space. Real-time payments are transformational for businesses worldwide, redefining conventional banking norms. With accelerated transfers, companies can improve their cash flow management, simplify administrative processes, and create a better customer experience. Whether the use cases revolve around ecommerce transaction speed or real-time payout of gig economy workers, instant transactions could potentially impact multiple aspects of commerce.

key theme

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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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