Deutsche Bank has announced plans to launch a digital asset custody service for institutional and corporate clients in Europe.

According to the official press release, the service is designed to provide institutional and corporate clients in Europe with regulated custody for a selected range of digital assets, positioning the bank alongside other established financial institutions expanding into digital asset infrastructure.

Service scope and technical design

The custody solution will allow clients to safeguard digital assets and transfer them to third parties, with Deutsche Bank managing the associated wallets and private keys on clients' behalf. According to the bank, this approach is intended to reduce the need for clients to build and maintain their own custody infrastructure.

At launch, the service will support a selected range of assets, including Bitcoin and Ether, along with selected stablecoins and e-money tokens such as USDC, EURC, and EURAU. In addition, the bank has indicated that the range of supported assets may expand over time, depending on client demand and internal product-approval, risk management, and regulatory processes. Tokenised financial instruments are also included in the longer-term roadmap.

On the technical side, the solution has been built around multiple layers of security and operational control, including secure key generation, hardware-based protection, segregation of duties, multi-person approval processes, and separate warm and cold storage environments. The setup also includes redundant technical infrastructure and controlled backup and recovery arrangements. Deutsche Bank will rely on selected external technology and infrastructure providers for defined technical components of the service.

Target clients and regulatory considerations

The initial client base will comprise institutional and corporate clients of Deutsche Bank's Corporate Bank and Investment Bank divisions, including corporates, asset managers, hedge funds, custodians, brokers, and sovereign institutions. Onboarding will be subject to the bank's internal criteria, due-diligence requirements, and risk appetite.

Gerald Podobnik, Co-Head Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank, described digital assets as a complement to the traditional financial system rather than a replacement, noting that the new infrastructure is intended to coexist with existing market structures while incorporating the oversight typically associated with regulated financial institutions. The official added that the service will continue to be developed in line with client demand, regulatory requirements, and the bank's risk parameters.

Deutsche Bank has stressed that the timing, geographical availability, supported assets, and overall scope of the service remain subject to change, depending on regulatory requirements, internal approvals, market developments, and client demand. The bank has also reiterated that digital assets carry risks, including price volatility, fraud, cyber incidents, and the potential failure of market participants, and that crypto-assets are not covered by deposit-guarantee schemes comparable to those applicable to eligible bank deposits.

The move reflects a broader trend among traditional banks to build regulated pathways into digital asset markets, as institutional demand for custody and related services continues to develop across Europe.