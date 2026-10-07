Switzerland-based Tangem has expanded Tangem Pay with a physical Visa card and introduced USDC cashback on eligible purchases.

The initial release is capped at 5,000 white cards, each issued in the cardholder's name and shipped to the address provided at the time of ordering. The cards can be used online and in physical stores wherever Visa is accepted, as well as for cash withdrawals at ATMs, covering purchases ranging from groceries and fuel to travel.

ATM withdrawals are limited to USD 250 per transaction and to three withdrawals within 24 hours, while card spending is subject to limits that differ by plan. The physical card is offered alongside the existing virtual card, giving users a payment method for situations in which a digital wallet cannot be used.

Cashback paid in USDC

In addition to the card launch, Tangem Pay has introduced cashback on eligible purchases of USD 30 or more. Basic users receive 1% and Plus users 2%, with monthly caps of USD 100 and USD 300, respectively. Rewards are credited in USDC directly to the user's account at the end of each billing cycle, rather than as points or a separate reward token. Eligibility depends on region and merchant category.

Card purchases carry no transaction fees across all plans, although FX fees apply. Andrey Ilinskiy, Head of Tangem Pay, said the company's aim is for crypto to be usable in day-to-day spending rather than remaining confined to wallets and exchanges.

Crypto card spending and stablecoin settlement

The company frames the launch as a response to a persistent friction point in crypto payments: using digital assets for routine spending can still require users to move funds between wallets, exchanges, bank accounts, and separate payment products. The expansion comes as crypto card usage grows, with spending more than tripling year on year to USD 1.04 billion in July 2026.

Stablecoins are also becoming more embedded in established card infrastructure. Visa reported annualised stablecoin settlement volume of approximately USD 7 billion as of March 2026, reflecting its expanding role in moving money through existing payment rails.

For Tangem, whose platform mixes hardware-based asset ownership through physical cards and wearable rings, with fiat tools and real-world payments, the physical card brings Tangem Pay closer to the functionality of a conventional payment card while keeping crypto at the core of the product.