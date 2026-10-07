NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Tangem launches physical Visa card with up to 2 percent USDC cashback

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

07 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
payment cardscashbackpayment methodsstablecoincrypto
Countries:
World

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