Visa has found that 46% of Asia Pacific consumers are likely to use stablecoins within the next five years, up from 16% who have used them recently.

The research, published by Visa, examines stablecoin awareness and consumer sentiment across the region. The findings show that consumers are considering stablecoins for online purchases, travel spending and cross-border transfers, while limited understanding and concerns over trust remain barriers to wider use.

Cross-border potential and market differences

Some 49% of respondents believe stablecoins could become a common way to move money across borders within five years, which Visa links to possible relevance for remittances and international transfers. Awareness stood at 84% in Hong Kong, 80% in India and 77% in Thailand, above the regional figure of 66%. Vietnam and India each recorded 67% intent to use stablecoins within five years, putting both markets among those with the highest stated intent in the region.

Despite mainstream awareness, only 6% of respondents demonstrated an accurate understanding of how stablecoins work. In addition, 41% believe stablecoins always increase in value, and 49% of those aware of stablecoins think they can only be used to buy and sell other cryptocurrencies. Among consumers who are aware of stablecoins but have never used them, 38% showed concerns about fraud or scams and 36% pointed to a lack of understanding. Respondents showed a clear preference for regulated providers, with government or central bank-linked entities (27%) and banks or regulated financial institutions (26%) ranking ahead of other provider types.

Visa's positioning in the stablecoin ecosystem

Visa says it is working with banks, regulated financial institutions and payment partners to connect stablecoin capabilities with existing payment and money movement methods. Part of this work runs through the Visa Stablecoin Platform, which helps clients mint, move and manage stablecoins. A company official said consumers want stablecoins to feel like a natural part of the payments they already trust rather than a separate system.

The findings show a gap between stated interest and consumer understanding, with respondents also showing a preference for regulated providers. The research indicates that banks and payment providers could play a role in addressing these gaps as stablecoin use develops across Asia Pacific.