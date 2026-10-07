Anchorage Digital, a US-based crypto platform for institutions, has partnered with Standard Chartered to extend USD accounts and SWIFT wire transfers to eligible institutional clients outside the US. The offering runs through Anchorage Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd., which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It brings international clients a capability already available through Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. in the US, so institutions can hold USD and move money across borders on the same platform they use for digital asset custody and trading.

Fiat and digital assets in one account structure

Eligible clients can access institutional USD accounts for operating funds and global payments, alongside named virtual accounts with unique routing details that help segregate funds, attribute payment flows, and simplify reconciliation. Through SWIFT, they can send and receive international USD wires, including transfers to and from third parties. Clients onboarded through the Singapore entity can also move USD at any hour, including weekends and holidays, with counterparties that bank with Standard Chartered Singapore. This round-the-clock settlement runs through Atlas, Anchorage Digital's settlement network.

Closing the gap between banking rails and digital assets

The partnership targets a mismatch between digital asset businesses, which operate continuously, and traditional banking systems that rely on cut-off times and multi-day settlement windows. According to Anchorage Digital, firms in the digital asset economy also face limited access to institutional USD accounts and often use separate providers for payments, custody, and settlement. Instead of holding USD with one provider, digital assets with another, and settling through a third, clients can combine these workflows on one platform.

Standard Chartered's Global Head of Fintech said the bank aims to provide the regulated banking, payments, liquidity, and risk infrastructure that digital asset firms need to operate at institutional scale. For the bank, the partnership links its global network and banking systems with a regulated digital asset platform. Anchorage Digital's CEO and co-founder added that the expansion allows clients to hold USD alongside digital assets, send and receive fiat wires, and settle around the clock without choosing between digital asset speed and traditional banking rails.

Two regulated entry points with a focus on APAC

The expansion deepens Anchorage Digital's presence in APAC, where, according to the company, banks, asset managers, family offices, and corporates are developing digital asset strategies. Target clients include digital asset exchanges and trading businesses managing high-volume USD flows, protocols and neobanks that need fiat rails to match their onchain operations, and financial institutions building digital asset strategies. Clients can onboard through Anchorage Digital Bank N.A. in the US or the Singapore entity to manage fiat and digital assets through the respective regulated entities.