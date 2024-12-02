NewsM&A and Investments

Ramp acquires Billhop to expand into UK and EU markets

SA

Sinziana Albu

19 Mar 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitioncryptocrypto paymentsfinancial services
Countries:
EuropeUnited Kingdom

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