Ramp has acquired Billhop, a payments platform licensed in the UK and Sweden, to support businesses headquartered in the UK and EU.

The deal marks a significant step in Ramp's international expansion strategy, with the company planning to make its platform directly available to businesses headquartered in the UK and EU for the first time.

The acquisition of Billhop addresses that gap by bringing in a regulated platform with established regional licences and local operational infrastructure. Ramp has confirmed it will open its first international offices in London and Stockholm as part of the transaction, signalling a longer-term commitment to building European presence rather than a purely regulatory play.

The company plans to begin onboarding UK- and EU-headquartered businesses this summer, with a broader team build-out planned across go-to-market, partnerships, and operations functions. Ramp has stated its intention to more than double its UK team over the next 12 months.

Strategic and regulatory context

Billhop, founded in Sweden, has focused on reducing friction in B2B payments and enabling businesses to manage spend across currencies and borders. Its regulatory licences in the UK and Sweden are central to Ramp's ability to serve European customers in a compliant manner, particularly given the post-Brexit divergence between UK and EU financial services frameworks.

The timing of the acquisition is notable. Access to a licenced platform removes a significant barrier to entry in a region where payment services regulation, under frameworks such as the UK's Payment Services Regulations and the EU's revised Payment Services Directive, requires specific authorisations for companies handling funds on behalf of businesses.

In addition, several US-based Ramp customers already use the platform to manage spend and payments across Europe, giving the company an existing base of cross-border use cases from which to develop its European proposition. The acquisition positions Ramp to serve both sides of those transactions more directly.

The UK government has welcomed the investment. The Chancellor of the Exchequer noted that the move reflects the country's appeal as a destination for high-growth global businesses, citing potential contributions to innovation, productivity, and employment.

For Billhop, the deal offers access to significantly greater scale. The Stockholm- and London-based team will be included into Ramp's operations, with the combined platform expected to offer faster, more integrated cross-border payment capabilities for business customers operating across multiple currencies and jurisdictions.