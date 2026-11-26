US-based cross-border payments company Payoneer has received preliminary conditional approval from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to form PAYO Digital Bank, a national trust bank designed to support stablecoin services for businesses. The approval allows PAYO Digital Bank to operate in its organisational phase while it seeks final approval to open for business.

PAYO-USD for business balances

Once PAYO Digital Bank receives final OCC approval to open and issue payment stablecoins, it plans to issue PAYO-USD, a fully reserved stablecoin designed to comply with the GENIUS Act. PAYO-USD will not be listed on exchanges and will serve as a balance within the Payoneer ecosystem, allowing businesses to hold stablecoins and convert them into local currencies through Payoneer's payout network in more than 190 markets.

PAYO Digital Bank plans to let customers hold stablecoin balances in bank-approved digital wallets, pay or be paid in a range of third-party stablecoins, and convert balances into fiat currency in the markets where they operate. The bank will operate under direct federal oversight. Payoneer applied for the national trust bank charter in February 2026.

Customer demand for stablecoins

Rob Morgan, CEO of PAYO Digital Bank, said stablecoins can only simplify global commerce if they are useful in the markets where customers operate, and that more than one third of Payoneer's customers already use stablecoins. He added that PAYO-USD is designed to make it easier for businesses to convert stablecoin balances into local currencies and to move funds faster.

The approval adds Payoneer to the payments and digital asset companies seeking federal trust bank charters to offer stablecoin services in the US. Final approval will depend on PAYO Digital Bank meeting the OCC's conditions before it can open and begin issuing stablecoins. In December 2025, the OCC gave conditional approval for national trust bank charters to Circle, Ripple, Paxos, BitGo, and Fidelity Digital Assets.