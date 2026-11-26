LendingUSA has partnered with Cross River Bank to launch Bitcoin-backed loans of USD 10,000 to USD 250,000, letting borrowers keep their Bitcoin.

Under the CryptoLending programme, eligible borrowers can borrow against their Bitcoin without selling it, choosing loan-to-value ratios of 30%, 50%, or 70% and either interest-only or no-monthly-payment options. Loans are issued by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, while LendingUSA provides the technology platform, and a qualified third-party custodian holds the Bitcoin collateral. Bitcoin is currently the only supported collateral.

Collateral and risk management

As Bitcoin's price changes, the loan-to-value ratio can shift, and if its value falls significantly, borrowers may be asked to add collateral or reduce their loan balance. The programme marks Cross River's entry into Bitcoin-secured lending as a loan originator and extends LendingUSA's consumer financing business into loans backed by digital assets.

Evan Russo, President of Cross River, stated that digital assets have become a meaningful part of how many consumers build and hold wealth, and that the financial system must evolve to serve them responsibly. According to Russo, the programme is a natural extension of Cross River's belief that innovation and trusted infrastructure go hand in hand.

Cross River's growing crypto activity

In June 2026, Cross River's Principal Finance Group agreed to purchase up to USD 250 million in assets from Figure Technology through a forward-flow agreement supporting Figure's consumer loans backed by digital assets. In November 2026, Cross River also partnered with Offchain Labs to tokenise loans on Arbitrum, with production deployment scheduled for early 2027.

The launch comes as Bitcoin-backed borrowing options expand, with Coinbase Borrow having reportedly originated more than USD 3.4 billion in loans since launching in January 2025, and Binance reportedly offering Bitcoin-backed loans with a USD 1,000 borrowing limit. US-based Cross River closed a USD 620 million funding round in 2022.