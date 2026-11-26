The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has approved the acceptance of marketable assets issued on distributed ledger technology (DLT) platforms licensed under the EU DLT Pilot Regime Regulation as eligible collateral for Eurosystem credit operations. The assets must be made available on the TARGET2-Securities (T2S) platform and meet specific Eurosystem requirements.

Conditions for eligibility

Eligible assets must meet all standard collateral eligibility criteria and be made available to the Eurosystem through an eligible link to a central securities depository (CSD) operating an eligible securities settlement system. These systems must comply with the Central Securities Depositories Regulation and offer settlement in T2S. DLT platforms must also meet dedicated Eurosystem requirements on areas such as settlement finality and the outsourcing of critical functions.

The Eurosystem expects to publish details of these requirements in spring 2027, with implementation planned for June 2027. Isabel Schnabel, Member of the ECB Executive Board, said the ECB supports innovation without lowering its standards, and that a future-proof collateral framework must embrace new technologies without compromising on safety or the rigour of risk assessment.

Part of the tokenisation roadmap

The decision is part of a roadmap to make the Eurosystem collateral framework suitable for tokenised financial markets, including exploring how to accept and mobilise tokenised assets in their native form. It follows the ECB's decision in January 2026 to accept as collateral assets issued in CSDs using DLT-based services.

Piero Cipollone, Member of the ECB Executive Board, said the Eurosystem's Pontes and Appia initiatives are helping turn Europe's vision for tokenised finance into reality, and that adapting the collateral framework will help the European tokenised finance market grow. According to the ECB, the decision will support interoperability between DLT platforms and traditional systems, while further work will explore assets issued and settled entirely on DLT networks.