The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has sent a final rule on prediction market contracts to the White House for review. According to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) review record, the Office of Management and Budget received the rule, titled 'Prediction Markets; Public Interest Determinations'. OIRA review is the final step before a rule can be published.

What the June proposal set out

The CFTC's proposal, published in June 2026, received about 1,400 comments as sports prediction markets grew in popularity. It sought to define which contracts could be susceptible to manipulation and should therefore not be listed by CFTC-regulated exchanges, and when contracts involving gaming, war, terrorism, assassination, or unlawful activity can be barred as contrary to the public interest.

The proposal would define gaming narrowly as games of chance or skill, such as roulette or poker, which would allow most sports contracts to continue trading under CFTC rules. OIRA lists the rule, RIN 3038-AF65, as a final rule that is not economically significant and has no legal deadline. The timing of publication will depend on how long the review takes, and the final text could differ from the proposal.

State challenges and litigation

Under Chair Michael Selig, the CFTC has said it has exclusive authority over prediction market contracts because they are designated as swaps under its rules. State regulators and tribal groups argue that sports contracts in particular amount to sports betting that should be regulated at state level. On 20 November 2026, a coalition of 44 state attorneys general said it opposed the CFTC's prediction market rulemaking.

It is not yet clear how the final rule will affect ongoing litigation between prediction market operators, states, and tribal groups. In New York, Attorney General Letitia James has asked a state judge for an emergency order to stop Kalshi from offering trades on sports, culture, elections, and other events while she seeks to have the platform declared an illegal gambling business. Kalshi has said the dispute could significantly limit trading on its platform.