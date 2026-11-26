Confirmo, a stablecoin payment infrastructure provider, has partnered through its Irish entity, Confirmo Limited, with Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG), a betting and gaming operator in Central and Eastern Europe. The integration will allow FEG's players to fund their accounts using major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, launching initially in Slovakia, with expansion to other European markets planned.

Crypto deposits converted to fiat

Deposits are confirmed almost instantly and converted to fiat in real time, which means FEG receives fiat settlement without holding digital assets directly. According to the companies, this reduces volatility risk and chargeback exposure compared with card payments. For players, the service is intended to speed up deposits, particularly for live and in-play betting, where card payments can be delayed or blocked by issuing banks.

Confirmo Limited is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland both as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and as a payment institution. This allows FEG to offer crypto deposits that meet EU compliance requirements, including anti-money laundering, know your customer (KYC), and Travel Rule obligations, within its regulated gambling framework.

Crypto payments in licensed gaming

Anna Kratky Strebl, CEO of Confirmo Group, said the partnership shows what is possible when regulated gaming and digital finance come together, and that FEG's choice of a MiCA-authorised partner for its crypto integration reflects where the regulated market is heading. Regulated gambling operators have faced regulatory and operational barriers to accepting crypto payments in licensed environments.

Dieter John, Group CEO of FEG, said the partnership supports the company's long-term ambition in regulated gaming in Central and Eastern Europe, as it focuses on digital modernisation and reaching younger players. He added that offering crypto deposits through a regulated, EU-licensed partner is a natural step in that direction. FEG has operated in the region for 35 years.