UK-based account-to-account payments technology provider Form3 is using Coinbase infrastructure to add stablecoin money movement to its platform. Form3 customers with a regulated Coinbase account will be able to fund their accounts in fiat currency and then mint stablecoins in their Coinbase wallet through Form3's API, giving them a single hub for fiat and stablecoin payments.

Stablecoins inside existing payment flows

Form3's platform connects customers to payment rails in North America, the UK, and Europe for instant payments, and the new capability extends this to stablecoins. Its customers include Tier 1 banks and fintechs such as Lloyds, Santander, and Klarna. The stablecoins are held in the client's Coinbase wallet rather than by Form3.

According to Form3, financial institutions moving between fiat and digital assets often have to combine several banking and crypto holding systems, which adds integrations, fragments processes, and requires manual intervention. Bringing stablecoin capabilities into the existing Form3 platform is intended to reduce this complexity. Stablecoins can support payments outside banking hours, lower transaction fees, and faster processing.

Building on fiat infrastructure

Dave Scola, US CEO at Form3, said stablecoins are gaining traction as a cross-border payment method, but that unless banks and fintechs have practical ways to integrate them into their offering, their benefits will remain theoretical. He added that, rather than building a separate asset stack, Form3 is using its existing fiat payments infrastructure and working with Coinbase to help customers use stablecoins as part of everyday payment operations.

Founded in 2016, Form3 provides cloud-based payment processing that allows banks and fintechs to connect to domestic and international payment schemes through a single API. Under the arrangement, Coinbase provides the wallet and minting infrastructure, while Form3 connects it to clients' existing fiat payment flows, so they can move between fiat and stablecoins without building separate integrations.