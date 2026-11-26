Türkiye-based digital asset platform Paribu and Circle International Bermuda Limited, an affiliate of Circle Internet Group licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to support the development of onchain finance in Türkiye. The MoU was signed by Yasin Oral, Founder and CEO of Paribu, and Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle.

Building on Paribu's Arc integration

The agreement builds on Paribu's integration of Arc, the open Layer-1 blockchain network designed by Circle. As a launch partner in Türkiye, Paribu has supported USDC deposits and withdrawals over Arc for its users since the Arc network launched, and its institutional custody business, Paribu Custody, which serves institutional clients, has also added support for Arc.

Under the MoU, the companies will explore opportunities in Türkiye involving Arc-based products and services, the tokenisation of real-world assets, and institutional digital asset custody. The MoU also covers potential joint education, research, and developer initiatives to improve public understanding of stablecoins and onchain financial infrastructure in Türkiye.

Regulation and regional reach

Jeremy Allaire said building infrastructure for the onchain economy is central to Circle's vision for the internet financial system, and that Circle is looking to explore new initiatives in Türkiye building on Paribu's integration of Arc. Circle issues USDC, a fully reserved US dollar-backed stablecoin, and launched Arc as a network for stablecoin-based finance. Circle is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Yasin Oral said Paribu has grown on its own equity and focused on regulatory compliance since 2017, and now operates in three markets across the Middle East and North Africa. He added that the MoU creates a framework for exploring additional infrastructure capabilities and initiatives in Türkiye. Türkiye introduced a licensing regime for crypto-asset service providers under its Capital Markets Board in 2024.