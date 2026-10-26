Crypto traders in Europe who hold euros and euro-denominated stablecoins have typically traded them in separate markets. Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has launched a unified EUR order book that brings euro and EURC liquidity together, allowing customers to access a single liquidity pool when trading EUR pairs while choosing to settle in either asset. The service is available to eligible users in supported jurisdictions across the European Economic Area (EEA).

One liquidity pool for euro and EURC pairs

Under the new structure, supported EUR and EURC markets share the same order book instead of operating as separate markets. EURC is a euro-denominated stablecoin issued by Circle, and eligible users can convert between euros and EURC at a 1:1 rate on the platform. Customers choose which of the two assets to trade with directly on the spot trading screen, both in the OKX app and on the web.

OKX first used the unified order book model to consolidate separate USD markets into a single pool, and its routing engine now supports EUR and EURC. For users who manage their portfolios in euros, the setup removes the need to route trades through USD-denominated pairs.

A euro-denominated offering for the EEA

Erald Ghoos, CEO of OKX Europe, said customers who manage their finances in euros should be able to trade crypto in that currency. He added that bringing EUR and EURC together gives them the flexibility to use either euros or a euro-denominated stablecoin. The company presents the launch as part of a broader effort to build products tailored to users in the EEA.

OKX operates in Europe through OKX Europe Ltd, a Malta-registered company licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) as a crypto-asset service provider (CASP) under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The company also holds licences in the US, the UAE, Singapore, and Australia, among other markets, and reports more than 150 million customers worldwide. For euro-based traders, the change means fiat and stablecoin trading activity in euros now draws on the same pool of liquidity on the exchange.