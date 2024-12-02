Morgan Stanley has partnered with Zerohash, a company that builds infrastructure for digital assets, to enable E*Trade clients to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana starting in 2026.

The partnership is valued at USD 1 billion and will provide liquidity, custody, and settlement services. A spokesperson from Morgan Stanley stated that the firm will initially offer cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Additionally, they plan to develop a comprehensive wallet solution for clients. Bloomberg News had first reported on this partnership.

Morgan Stanley acquired E*Trade in 2020 for approximately USD 13 billion in equity. The partnership resulted in managing a total of USD 3.3 trillion in customer assets.

The expansion of cryptocurrency’s landscape

This collaboration comes at a time when the digital asset landscape has grown into a market worth USD trillion over the past decade, drawing in Wall Street banks, asset managers, and retail investors alike. Bitcoin accounts for USD 2.25 trillion of that total market value, and Ethereum accounts for approximately USD 506 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

This move will position E*Trade alongside companies like Robinhood that offer trading in a variety of crypto tokens, as well as Charles Schwab, which provides investors with access to exchange-traded funds linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Zerohas secured USD 104 million in Series D funding

Earlier in September 2025, Zerohash secured USD 104 million in a Series D funding round to provide banks and fintech firms with blockchain-based products. Zerohash’s new funding focused on three key areas: crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenisation.

According to the company, Zerohash’s mission was to become an end-to-end solution provider. For institutions, it removed the burden of developing expensive compliance infrastructure from scratch, while ensuring scalability and regulatory compliance.