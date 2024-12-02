Non-custodial crypto wallet Bitget Wallet has announced the rollout of a full gas abstraction system across Solana, TRON, and other EVM-compatible blockchains.

Through this move, Bitget Wallet aims to enable customers to cover gas fees by leveraging stablecoins, including USDT and USDC, or its native token BGB, mitigating the need to top up gas accounts or hold native tokens like ETH, TRX, and SOL.

Eliminating native token complexity

With the newly launched capability, Bitget Wallet supports token transfers and decentralised swaps with gas fees deducted directly from USDT, USDC, or BGB balances when the transaction is conducted. Eliminating the need for pre-funding network-specific gas tokens allows the company to link the self-custodial experience with that of centralised platforms.

As detailed by Bitget Wallet, the gas abstraction service is natively included in the wallet interface, with users not being required to activate it or hold separate balances. Customers view fees quoted in USDT, USDC, or BGB, with charges being deducted automatically when transacting. In addition to Solana and TRON, the new capability supports several EVM chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. According to Bitget Wallet, more chains, such as Plasma, Sei, and Morph, are currently in active development.

When it comes to the underlying infrastructure, it depends on the chain. For example, on EVM networks, Bitget Wallet implements EIP-7702, allowing stablecoin gas payments by supporting EOAs to delegate execution to smart contract logic. On the other hand, on Solana, the company leverages the native Paymaster model to avoid the need for SOL, while on TRON, it implements an energy leasing mechanism which abstracts gas costs. All approaches enable users to avoid managing native tokens during transactions.

Furthermore, the launch of the multichain gas abstraction capability further develops Bitget Wallet’s pre-existing gas account system, GetGas, which supports users in pre-funding gas fees with USDT, USDC, ETH, or BGB across 14 networks. With the foundation of GetGas’s gas optimisation goal, the new system moves towards total gas abstraction, mitigating even the need to top up gas separately. Additionally, Bitget Wallet plans a series of updates that will extend gas abstraction capabilities to cross-chain transactions, as the company works towards a simplified, chain-agnostic user experience.